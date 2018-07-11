Richard Sommer in First Trailer for Crime Drama 'A Crooked Somebody'

"Think about the opportunity you're sitting on here." Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie crime drama titled A Crooked Somebody, the latest film from director Trevor White (Jamesy Boy). This film originally premiered back at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2017, but is only now getting a release this fall. A Crooked Somebody stars Richard Sommer as a man whose father was a minister, now working as a cheesy spirit medium. But one day he's kidnapped and realizes there's an opportunity: he sets out to become a celebrity TV psychic by solving the mystery of a high-profile crime in the national spotlight. The cast includes Clifton Collins Jr., Amanda Crew, Ed Harris, Gillian Vigman, Amy Madigan, Randee Heller, and Joanne Froggatt. This looks fun and twisted and interesting, maybe worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Trevor White's A Crooked Somebody, direct from YouTube:

Michael's minister father always told him: Better to be an honest nobody than a crooked somebody. But Michael (Richard Sommer) doesn’t see the harm in giving people the closure they need with the dead and travels town-to-town professing his abilities as a spirit medium. One night, Michael is kidnapped. With a knife to his throat, Michael suddenly sees the opportunity of a lifetime in his psychologically unstable captor's (Clifton Collins Jr.) desperation to make contact with the other side. Intent on saving his life and his floundering career, Michael sets out to become a celebrity TV psychic by solving the mystery of a high-profile crime in the national spotlight. A Crooked Somebody is directed by filmmaker Trevor White, a producer and director of the film Jamesy Boy previously. The screenplay is written by Andrew Zilch. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will finally release White's A Crooked Somebody in select theaters + on VOD starting October 5th this fall. Anyone interested in seeing this film?