Rob Brydon in Official Trailer for Indie Comedy 'Swimming With Men'

by
October 18, 2018
"Rule 1: no one talks about swim club." IFC Films has debuted an official trailer for a British comedy titled Swimming With Men, a film directed by veteran English filmmaker Oliver Parker (The Importance of Being Earnest, Fade to Black, St. Trinian's 1 & 2, Dorian Gray, Johnny English Reborn, Dad's Army). The film is about a man suffering a crippling mid-life crisis who finds new meaning in his life as part of an all-male, middle-aged, amateur synchronized swimming team. This is oddly the same setup as a French film titled Sink or Swim, pretty much the exact same thing but this one is British. The film stars Rob Brydon as Eric, with a full cast including Adeel Akhtar, Thomas Turgoose, Jim Carter, Daniel Mays, Rupert Graves, Charlotte Riley, Jane Horrocks, and Nathaniel Parker. This looks like the kind of comedy that only appeals to certain age groups with awkward humor. This isn't for me, but others might be into it.

His job is a drag, his wife may be cheating on him, and he's not getting any younger. Accountant Eric (Rob Brydon) is simply treading water when he discovers a newfound sense of purpose thanks to an unexpected source: a group of similarly stuck-in-a-rut guys who have found camaraderie and self-worth through synchronized swimming. Sure, they may be a bit paunchy, but they're determined to prove they have what it takes to be a whirling, twirling, scissor-kicking aquatic dream team. And they've set their sights on the ultimate prize: the world championship. Swimming With Men is directed by veteran English filmmaker Oliver Parker, of the films Othello, An Ideal Husband, The Importance of Being Earnest, Fade to Black, St. Trinian's 1 & 2, Dorian Gray, Johnny English Reborn, and Dad's Army previously. The screenplay is written by Aschlin Ditta. This first premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival earlier this summer. IFC will release Parker's Swimming With Men in select theaters + on VOD starting December 7th this fall. You in?

