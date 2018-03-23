MOVIE TRAILERS

Rock On - Official Trailer for 'Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb' Documentary

by
March 23, 2018
Source: YouTube

Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb Trailer

"Everybody wants to know - why would I go country?" Momentum Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb, a profile of the musician/rock artist known as Steven Tyler. The film is not about Aerosmith, per se, but about Tyler himself and focuses on his new style - country. The synopsis explains it's about him "as he embraces the challenges of shifting gears, both as a solo performer and in a new genre of music." Oh boy. The film features interviews with Steven Tyler, The Loving Mary Band, Slash, Robert Deleo, Jaren Johnston, Starfighters, David Hodges, Chris Destefano, and Nathan Barlowe. And it's directed by a filmmaker who made Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun previously. Even though this is a real doc, it's one of the few I just couldn't care less about, but that's just me. Give it a look.

Here's the official trailer for Casey Tebo's documentary Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb, from YouTube:

Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb Trailer

An intimate portrait of rock icon Steven Tyler as he embraces the challenges of shifting gears, both as a solo performer and in a new genre of music. Uncovering a side of Tyler many fans have never seen before, this inspiring story looks at the passion, drive & search for creative fulfillment that keeps artists pushing boundaries throughout their careers. Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb is directed by filmmaker Casey Tebo, of the documentary Black Veil Brides: Alive and Burning, and Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun previously. The doc will kick off the opening night of the 49th Annual Nashville Film Festival in early May. Momentum will then release Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb direct-to-VOD starting on May 15th this summer. Anyone?

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK