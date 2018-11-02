Ron Perlman is Asher in First Trailer for Aging Hitman Thriller 'Asher'

"What happens in our business when you get too old?" Momentum Pictures has released the first official trailer for thriller titled Asher, yet another aging hitman must save his own life while he also saves another to redeem himself setup. Ron Perlman stars as the titular character Asher, a former Mossad agent now working out of Brooklyn as an assassin. His final job to get out goes wrong, and he ends up having to make a choice about what matters most to him. The full cast includes Famke Janssen, Peter Facinelli, Richard Dreyfuss, Jacqueline Bisset, Guy Burnet, Blake Perlman, Marta Milans, Jay Hieron, and David Wohl. Looks damn good, I dig Perlman in this role. He has the right amount of scruff and gravitas for this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Caton-Jones' Asher, direct from YouTube:

Asher (Ron Perlman) is a former Mossad agent turned gun for hire, now living an austere life in an ever changing Brooklyn. Approaching the end of his career he breaks the oath he took as a young man when he meets Sophie (Famke Janssen) on a hit gone wrong. In order to have love in his life before it's too late, he must kill the man he was, for a chance at becoming the man he wants to be. Asher is directed by Scottish filmmaker Michael Caton-Jones, director of many different films including Scandal, Memphis Belle, Doc Hollywood, This Boy's Life, Rob Roy, The Jackal, City by the Sea, Beyond the Gates, Basic Instinct 2, and Urban Hymn previously. The screenplay is by Jay Zaretsky. This just premiered at the Sitges Film Festival. Momentum will release Caton-Jones' Asher in theaters starting December 7th this year. Who's interested?