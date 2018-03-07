Ronnie Rowe in Official Trailer for Cory Bowles' Indie Film 'Black Cop'

"If you claim that you don't support something, challenge it." Samuel Goldwyn has unveiled a trailer for the indie film Black Cop, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and has been hitting tons of festivals over the last five months. The film is about a black police officer who is pushed to the edge, taking out his frustrations on the privileged community he's sworn to protect. Up-and-coming actor Ronnie Rowe (seen on "Star Trek: Discovery") stars as "Black Cop", along with Sophia Walker, Sebastien Labelle, Simon Paul Mutuyimana, Christian Murray, Ambyr Dunn, and Jeff Schwager. This is labeled as a drama, but one of the quotes say it's "jet-black satire", and there's some dark humor in this trailer. It almost seems like Falling Down, about a black cop who gets pissed off and starts throwing white cops into the dumpster.

Here's the official release trailer (+ poster) for Cory Bowles' Black Cop, direct from YouTube:

A police officer is pushed to the edge after being profiled and assaulted by his colleagues, setting him on a skewed mission of vengeance on the privileged in an unapologetic satire about police, social media and racial tension. Black Cop is both written and directed by Quebecois actor/filmmaker Cory Bowles, making his feature directorial debut with this film. Bowles is best known for his work on the TV show "Trailer Park Boys", as a director and star. He has also made a number of short films before this. The film first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last fall, and played at numerous other film festivals last year. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Bowles' Black Cop direct-to-VOD starting on May 1st in the spring. Anyone interested?