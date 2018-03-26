Rosario Dawson in First Trailer for William H. Macy's New Film 'Krystal'

"I have an announcement: I'm in love." Paladin has released an official theatrical trailer for the new film directed by William H. Macy (of Rudderless, The Layover), titled Krystal, which first premiered at a few smaller film festivals last year. Krystal stars Rosario Dawson and Nick Robinson, along with Grant Gustin, Kathy Bates, Jacob Latimore, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, T.I., Rick Fox, and William Fichtner. In the film, Nick Robinson plays a sheltered man from the South with a strange heart condition who falls for an alcoholic woman, following her into AA just to be in the same room as her. "Past transgressions smash head on with young love, causing complications for everyone involved but In order to have even a hint of a chance to come out the other side, Taylor must face his own demons and learn what it means to live without fear and finally become a man." There's some serious Southern accents in this. Enjoy.

Here's the full theatrical trailer (+ official poster) for William H. Macy's Krystal, direct from YouTube:

Krystal is an ensemble comedic drama about Taylor Ogburn, a young sheltered man from the South with a strange heart condition. Because of his ailment, he can't go to college -- let alone drink or do drugs or experience life in any real way. Upon meeting the woman of his dreams -- an ex-hooker-stripper-junkie-alcoholic with a sixteen year old son in a wheelchair -- Taylor pretends to be in AA to try and woo her. His fabulously talented family (who perhaps actually belong in AA) not surprisingly have a thing or two to say about Taylor falling for this beguiling and unpredictable woman. Krystal is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker William H. Macy, director of the films Rudderless and The Layover previously. The screenplay is by Will Aldis. This first premiered at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival and Virginia Film Festival last year. Macy's Krystal will open in select theaters starting on April 13th this spring. Interested?