Rosemarie DeWitt in Official Trailer for Realtor Dark Comedy 'Arizona'

"Say whatever you gotta say to close the deal, don't you?" RLJ Ent. has released the official trailer for an indie dark comedy action film titled Arizona, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year in the Midnight category. Arizona is directed by filmmaker Jonathan Watson, who has previously worked as an assistant director for Michael Bay, John McTiernan, Frank Darabont, Damien Chazelle, Phil Lord & Chris Miller, and many others. Set in the midst of the 2009 housing crisis, this darkly comedic story follows Cassie Fowler, a single mom and struggling realtor whose life goes off the rails when she witnesses a murder. Rosemarie DeWitt stars, along with Danny McBride, Luke Wilson, Kaitlin Olson, David Alan Grier, and Elizabeth Gillies. This looks like a wild & crazy good time, it's definitely worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Watson's Arizona, direct from YouTube:

Cassie (Rosemarie DeWitt) is a real estate agent and single mom struggling to keep it all together during the housing crisis of 2009. Her problems go from bad to worse when disgruntled client Sonny (Danny McBride) violently confronts Cassie’s boss and then kidnaps Cassie – making one outrageously bad, and bloody, decision after another. Arizona is directed by American filmmaker Jonathan Watson, making his feature directorial debut after working as an assistant director since 1995. The screenplay is written by Luke Del Tredici. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year in the Midnight category; it also just played at the Fantasia Film Festival this summer. RLJ Entertainment will release Watson's Arizona in select theaters + on VOD starting August 24th later this month. How does that look? Who's interested?