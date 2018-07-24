Sam Rockwell & Ben Schwartz in Crime Comedy 'Blue Iguana' Trailer

"Steal it back, collect the reward." Screen Media Films has debuted the official trailer for a crime comedy titled Blue Iguana, the latest film from British director Hadi Hajaig (Puritan, Cleanskin). Blue Iguana stars Ben Schwartz and Sam Rockwell as small-time crooks on parole and working in a New York diner. Their dead-end lives are soon turned upside down when an English lawyer walks into the diner with an offer they can't refuse: a "simple" job to steal a rare jewel in London. Hijinks and chaos ensue, of course. The cast includes Phoebe Fox, Simon Callow, Amanda Donohoe, Peter Ferdinando, and Anton Saunders. This looks like a really bad, wannabe Snatch that will probably be a waste of time to sit through. Watch out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hadi Hajaig's Blue Iguana, direct from YouTube:

Small time New York crooks Eddie (Sam Rockwell) and Paul (Ben Schwartz) are in over their heads when a cute London lawyer hires them to fly to London and steal a rare jewel. Meanwhile, a mullet-haired gangster wants the gem for himself. Bullets and sparks fly in this pond-hopping comedic caper. Blue Iguana is written and directed by British filmmaker Hadi Hajaig, director of The Late Twentieth, Puritan, and Cleanskin previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Screen Media will release Hajaig's Blue Iguana in select theaters + on VOD starting August 24th next month. Anyone want to see it?