MOVIE TRAILERS

Sam Rockwell & Ben Schwartz in Crime Comedy 'Blue Iguana' Trailer

by
July 24, 2018
Source: YouTube

Blue Iguana Trailer

"Steal it back, collect the reward." Screen Media Films has debuted the official trailer for a crime comedy titled Blue Iguana, the latest film from British director Hadi Hajaig (Puritan, Cleanskin). Blue Iguana stars Ben Schwartz and Sam Rockwell as small-time crooks on parole and working in a New York diner. Their dead-end lives are soon turned upside down when an English lawyer walks into the diner with an offer they can't refuse: a "simple" job to steal a rare jewel in London. Hijinks and chaos ensue, of course. The cast includes Phoebe Fox, Simon Callow, Amanda Donohoe, Peter Ferdinando, and Anton Saunders. This looks like a really bad, wannabe Snatch that will probably be a waste of time to sit through. Watch out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hadi Hajaig's Blue Iguana, direct from YouTube:

Blue Iguana Poster

Small time New York crooks Eddie (Sam Rockwell) and Paul (Ben Schwartz) are in over their heads when a cute London lawyer hires them to fly to London and steal a rare jewel. Meanwhile, a mullet-haired gangster wants the gem for himself. Bullets and sparks fly in this pond-hopping comedic caper. Blue Iguana is written and directed by British filmmaker Hadi Hajaig, director of The Late Twentieth, Puritan, and Cleanskin previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Screen Media will release Hajaig's Blue Iguana in select theaters + on VOD starting August 24th next month. Anyone want to see it?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK