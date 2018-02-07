Sam Worthington in First Trailer for Weird Sci-Fi Action 'The Titan'

"What if Titan could become our home?" Voltage Pictures has revealed the first international trailer for a peculiar new sci-fi film titled The Titan, from German filmmaker Lennart Ruff. Set in the near future, the plot is about a military program to develop superhumans called "Titans" to help us colonize Saturn's moon Titan, but the side effects are deadly. Sam Worthington stars as a hot shot Air Force pilot who becomes the first successful Titan creation, and you can see he looks a bit weird by the end. The cast includes Taylor Schilling, Tom Wilkinson, Agyness Deyn, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Corey Johnson. It seems this film is much more about the training program and action on Earth than anything up in space, which doesn't sound promising. There's a cool idea behind this, but it all looks too weird to be any good. See for yourself.

Here's the first official trailer for Lennart Ruff's The Titan, direct from YouTube (via ScreenAnarchy):

A military family takes part in a ground-breaking experiment of genetic evolution and space exploration. Hotshot Air Force pilot, Rick Janssen (Worthington), is chosen for a military experiment that will create a human being capable of surviving the harsh environments of Saturn's moon, Titan. The experiment is successful, turning Rick into a super-human, but it also creates deadly side-effects which threatens the life of Rick, his wife and family, and possibly humanity itself. The Titan is directed by German filmmaker Lennart Ruff, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Max Hurwitz, from a story by Arash Amel. This just premiered at the Gerardmer Fantastic Film Festival this month. No US release date has been set yet. Stay tuned. First impression? Anyone interested?