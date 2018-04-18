Samaire Armstrong in Official Trailer for Dark Comedy 'Carter & June'

"All we need is five minutes alone in that vault." Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for action comedy heist film Carter & June, the latest from producer / director Nicholas Kalikow (Concrete Blondes). This dark comedy, action crime thriller mainly features "inventive blackmail schemes, flamboyant gangsters, power politics, greed, evangelicals and sex," which sounds like fun. The cast features Samaire Armstrong as June, and Michael Raymond-James as Carter, and also includes Timothy Omundson, James Landry Hébert, Paul Rae, Lindsay Musil, and Will Beinbrink. This doesn't look as good as I was expecting, but it does have some offbeat humor to offer. Not for me, may be for others, so give it a view.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nicholas Kalikow's Carter & June, direct from YouTube:

Only described as: "Do the job. Get the money. Get the girl. Get the kid. Simple, right?" Inventive blackmail schemes, flamboyant gangsters, power politics, greed, evangelicals and sex collide in this action packed dark comedy heist. Carter & June is directed by American filmmaker Nicholas Kalikow, of only Concrete Blondes previously, and producing work. The screenplay is co-written by Nicholas Kalikow, Rob Warren Thomas, Matt Post. This will premiere at the Sunscreen Film Festival this month. Freestyle will then release Kalikow's Carter & June in select theaters + on VOD starting May 18th this summer. Is anyone interested?