Saoirse Ronan & Annette Bening in First Trailer for Drama 'The Seagull'

"The stage is set for a little family drama…" Sony Classics has debuted the first trailer for the period drama The Seagull, based on the classic play of the same name by Russian playwright Anton Chekhov. The film stars Annette Bening as an aging actress named Irina, who visits her brother, Pjotr, and son, Konstantin on a secluded country estate in the summer. Irina introduces a successful novelist, Boris, to Nina, the free-spirited young woman from a neighboring estate. She falls for Boris, and this causes quite the commotion at the estate, but of course. Saoirse Ronan also stars as Nina, with a cast including Elisabeth Moss, Billy Howle, Corey Stoll, Michael Zegen, Mare Winningham, Brian Dennehy, Glenn Fleshler, & Jon Tenney. This looks much more light-hearted than expected, possibly quite fun, if love affairs can be "fun".

An aging actress named Irina Arkadina pays summer visits to her brother Pjotr Nikolayevich Sorin and her son Konstantin on a country estate. On one occasion, she brings Trigorin, a successful novelist, with her. Nina, a free and innocent girl on a neighboring estate, falls in love with Boris Trigorin. As Trigorin lightly consumes and rejects Nina, so the actress all her life has consumed and rejected her son, who loves Nina. The victims are destroyed while the sophisticates continue on their way. The Seagull is directed by American producer/filmmaker Michael Mayer, director of the films A Home at the End of the World and Flicka previously. The screenplay is written by Stephen Karam, adapted from Anton Chekhov's play of the same name, originally written in 1895 and first produced in 1896. The film has not played at any festivals. Sony Pictures Classics will release The Seagull in select theaters starting May 11th this summer. Anyone?