Saoirse Ronan in Official Trailer for Dominic Cooke's 'On Chesil Beach'

"What is it, darling?" Bleecker Street has released the official US trailer for an indie drama titled On Chesil Beach, which premiered at the Toronto and London Film Festivals last year to some rave reviews. Set in England in 1962, the film follows a young idyllic couple, exploring sexual freedom and the societal pressure that can accompany physical intimacy, leading to an awkward and fateful wedding night. The wonderfully talented Saoirse Ronan stars as "Flo", with Billy Howle as her fiance Edward, along with a cast including Emily Watson, Samuel West, Anne-Marie Duff, Bebe Cave, and Adrian Scarborough. This looks like a very unique, and very powerful romantic drama that addresses sexuality and intimacy directly, which is refreshing to see in cinema these days. Based on the buzz, this is something to watch out for this summer.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Dominic Cooke's On Chesil Beach, direct from YouTube:

Adapted by Ian McEwan from his bestselling novel, the drama centers on a young couple of drastically different backgrounds in the summer of 1962. Following the pair through their idyllic courtship, the film explores sex and the societal pressure that can accompany physical intimacy, leading to an awkward and fateful wedding night. On Chesil Beach is directed by Olivier Award-winning English director Dominic Cooke, a veteran of stage/theater making his feature directorial debut with this film, after a few episodes of "The Hollow Crown". The screenplay is written by Ian McEwan, adapted from McEwan's own novel of the same name. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and London Film Festival last year. Bleecker Street will release On Chesil Beach in select theaters starting on May 18th this summer. First impression?