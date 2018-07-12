Saoirse Ronan & Margot Robbie in First 'Mary Queen of Scots' Trailer

"Do not play into their hands - our hatred is precisely what they hope for…!" Focus Features has finally debuted the first official trailer for period drama Mary Queen of Scots, telling the story of the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart. She was Queen of France at 16 and then widowed at 18, deciding to return home to Scotland without a husband, where she has to carefully compete with her sister - Queen Elizabeth I of England, ruling over Scotland and England at the time. Saoirse Ronan plays Mary, Margot Robbie plays Elizabeth, with a superb ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, David Tennant, Jack Lowden, Brendan Coyle, Martin Compston, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and James McArdle. This is quite a powerful first trailer, pitting these two fierce women against each other. They both look to be giving extraordinary performances, which will make for a very exciting film to watch. Fire this up.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Josie Rourke's Mary Queen of Scots, from YouTube:

Mary Queen of Scots explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart (Ronan). Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I (Robbie). Each young Queen beholds her "sister" in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth's sovereignty. Betrayal, rebellion, and conspiracies within each court imperil both thrones – and change the course of history. Mary Queen of Scots is directed by English theater director Josie Rourke, of the 2011 adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing, who is mainly an experienced theater director. The screenplay is written by Beau Willimon, adapted from John Guy's book about Mary Stuart. Focus Features will release Mary Queen of Scots in select theaters starting December 7th this year.