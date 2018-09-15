Sarah Greene Plays a Homeless Mother in Trailer for Irish Drama 'Rosie'

"I've always looked after them." Element Pictures has debuted an official trailer for the indie drama Rosie, made by Irish filmmaker Paddy Breathnach (The Long Way Home, Tough Boys, Blow Dry, Man About Dog, Shrooms, Freakdog). The film is about a mother trying to protect her family after their landlord sells their rented home and they become homeless. Starring Sarah Greene as Rosie, with Moe Dunford, Natalia Kostrzewa, Ellie O'Halloran, Ruby Dunne, Darragh McKenzie, and Molly McCann. The film Rosie examines "how even in times of crises; the love and strength of a family can endure." This looks like another powerful story about the struggles of modern society and people we may not think much about, similar to I, Daniel Blake. It looks moving and heartfelt. This just premiered at TIFF, then opens in Ireland next month.

Here's the festival trailer (+ quad poster) for Paddy Breathnach's Rosie, direct from YouTube (via Vimeo):

Rosie tells the story of a mother trying to protect her family after her landlord sells their rented home and they become homeless. Set over 36 intense hours, Rosie (Sarah Greene) and her partner John Paul (Moe Dunford) strive to maintain a loving family unit while shielding their young family from the reality of the situation. Rosie examines how, even in times of crisis, the love and strength of a family can endure. Rosie is directed by Irish filmmaker Paddy Breathnach, of the films Ailsa, The Long Way Home, Tough Boys, Blow Dry, Man About Dog, Shrooms, Freakdog, and Viva previously.. The screenplay is written by Roddy Doyle. This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this month. Breathnach's Rosie will open in Ireland this October, but no other release dates have been set. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Interested?