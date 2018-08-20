Scaling El Cap - Full Trailer for Climbing Documentary 'The Dawn Wall'

"Nothing left to do but just take a couple deep breaths." Red Bull Media + The Orchard have revealed the full-length trailer for an extreme sports documentary titled The Dawn Wall, about die-hard adventure junkies and experienced rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson, specifically their attempt to climb the "Dawn Wall" - a seemingly impossible 3,000 foot rock face on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. This doc is first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, and will be in theaters this September. Some of you may remember the media frenzy this big climb caused in the summer of 2015, because Caldwell and Jorgeson spent weeks living on the rock face trying to complete the epic climb. Making it even more of a challenge, Jorgeson lost index finger in an accident in Kyrgyzstan, but he continued to climb and get even stronger, attempting this challenge as a way to prove he can still achieve anything. Another El Cap climbing doc to compliment Free Solo, which is also debuting this year. I definitely want to see both of these films.

Here's the full official trailer for Josh Lowell & Peter Mortimer's doc The Dawn Wall, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for The Dawn Wall doc here, to see a bit more footage from this.

In January, 2015, American rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson captivated the world with their effort to climb The Dawn Wall, a seemingly impossible 3,000 foot rock face in Yosemite National Park, California. The pair lived on the sheer vertical cliff for weeks, igniting a frenzy of global media attention. But for Tommy Caldwell, The Dawn Wall was much more than just a climb… It was the culmination of a lifetime defined by overcoming obstacles. At the age of 22, the climbing prodigy was taken hostage by rebels in Kyrgyzstan. Shortly after, he lost his index finger in an accident, but resolved to come back stronger. When his marriage fell apart, he escaped the pain by fixating on the extraordinary goal of free climbing The Dawn Wall. Blurring the line between dedication and obsession, Caldwell and his partner Jorgeson spend six years meticulously plotting and practicing their route. On the final attempt, with the world watching, Caldwell is faced with a moment of truth. Should he abandon his partner to fulfill his ultimate dream, or risk his own success for the sake of their friendship? The Dawn Wall is co-directed by filmmakers Josh Lowell & Peter Mortimer, and is produced by Red Bull Media House. This first premiered at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Red Bull + The Orchard will release The Dawn Wall in select theaters starting September 14th, expanding nationwide on the 19th. Your thoughts?