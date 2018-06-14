MOVIE TRAILERS

Scary First Trailer for Computer Horror Sequel 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

by
June 14, 2018
Source: YouTube

Unfriended: Dark Web Trailer

"That looked way too real…" Universal has released a trailer for horror sequel Unfriended: Dark Web, produced by Blumhouse, the follow-up to the computer screen horror movie Unfriended from 2014. Being marketed as "​the most terrifying horror yet", the film unfolds in real-time on computer screens, following a guy and his friends who discover something nefarious on his new computer. He "discovers that the previous owner is not only watching him, but will also do anything to get it back." The cast includes Betty Gabriel, Andrew Lees, Colin Woodell, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Connor Del Rio, Chelsea Alden, Savira Windyani, and Stephanie Nogueras. I much prefer the computer screen film Searching over this. They try so hard to make it horrific that it all comes across phony. If you're into this kind of horror, check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Susco's Unfriended: Dark Web, from YouTube:

Unfriended: Dark Web Poster

When a 20-something finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop, he and his friends are unwittingly thrust into the depths of the dark web. They soon discover someone has been watching their every move and will go to unimaginable lengths to protect the dark web. Blumhouse's Unfriended: Dark Web is directed by American filmmaker Stephen Susco, a veteran horror screenwriter (of The Grudge 1 & 2, Red, Texas Chainsaw 3D) making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is also written by Stephen Susco, from a treatment by Nelson Greaves. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Universal will release Susco's Unfriended: Dark Web in theaters everywhere starting July 20th this summer. You in?

Find more posts: Horror, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK