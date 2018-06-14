Scary First Trailer for Computer Horror Sequel 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

"That looked way too real…" Universal has released a trailer for horror sequel Unfriended: Dark Web, produced by Blumhouse, the follow-up to the computer screen horror movie Unfriended from 2014. Being marketed as "​the most terrifying horror yet", the film unfolds in real-time on computer screens, following a guy and his friends who discover something nefarious on his new computer. He "discovers that the previous owner is not only watching him, but will also do anything to get it back." The cast includes Betty Gabriel, Andrew Lees, Colin Woodell, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Connor Del Rio, Chelsea Alden, Savira Windyani, and Stephanie Nogueras. I much prefer the computer screen film Searching over this. They try so hard to make it horrific that it all comes across phony. If you're into this kind of horror, check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Susco's Unfriended: Dark Web, from YouTube:

When a 20-something finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop, he and his friends are unwittingly thrust into the depths of the dark web. They soon discover someone has been watching their every move and will go to unimaginable lengths to protect the dark web. Blumhouse's Unfriended: Dark Web is directed by American filmmaker Stephen Susco, a veteran horror screenwriter (of The Grudge 1 & 2, Red, Texas Chainsaw 3D) making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is also written by Stephen Susco, from a treatment by Nelson Greaves. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Universal will release Susco's Unfriended: Dark Web in theaters everywhere starting July 20th this summer. You in?