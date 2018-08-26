Scary Trailer for Mysterious Sci-Fi Horror 'Await Further Instructions'

"Someone's locked us in." Dark Sky Films has debuted an official trailer for a freaky new sci-fi horror-thriller titled Await Further Instructions, made by filmmaker Johnny Kevorkian. The film's plot is about an argumentative family that gets together on Christmas. When they wake up on Christmas Day, they discover their house is covered with black material, and when they turn on the TV it says: "Stay Indoors and Await Further Instructions." That's a wicked cool idea for a horror film, something out of "Black Mirror" or "The Twilight Zone". Alas, this doesn't look as good as I'd hoped, a bit too weird, but I'm still very curious about it. The film's cast includes David Bradley, Abigail Cruttenden, Holly Weston, Sam Gittins, Grant Masters, Neerja Naik, and Kris Saddler. This is definitely worth a look, for that concept alone.

Here's the first trailer (+ posters) for Johnny Kevorkian's Await Further Instructions, from YouTube:

It's Christmas Day and the Milgram family wake to find a mysterious black substance surrounding their house. Something monumental is clearly happening right outside their door, but what exactly - an industrial accident, a terrorist attack, nuclear war? Descending into terrified arguments, they turn on the television, desperate for any information. On screen a message glows ominously: 'Stay Indoors and Await Further Instructions'. As the television exerts an ever more sinister grip, their paranoia escalates into bloody carnage. Await Further Instructions is directed by horror filmmaker Johnny Kevorkian, director of the horror film The Disappeared previously, and a few short films. The screenplay is written by Gavin Williams. This just premiered at FrightFest in London this month. Dark Sky Films will release Kevorkian's Await Further Instructions in select theaters + on VOD starting October 6th in the fall. Who's intrigued?