Second Official Trailer for Action Thriller 'Braven' with Jason Momoa

January 12, 2018
"Once we have the bag secure, take ’em all out." Saban + Lionsgate have debuted the official US trailer for the survival action thriller Braven, from director Lin Oeding, starring Jason Momoa. We featured the first international trailer just last week, and get to follow that up with this trailer. The film will open in US theaters and on VOD in early February, for those interested. Momoa plays a humble lumberback working on the US/Canada border, who must fight back to save and protect his family when "elite" drug runners run into some problems with a shipment of heroin. The full cast includes Garrett Dillahunt, Stephen Lang, Jill Wagner, Brendan Fletcher, Sala Baker, and Zahn McClarnon. This seems like an entertaining action movie for the current January/February season when there's not many good movies out there. Enjoy.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Lin Oeding's Braven, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original international trailer for Braven here, to see a different trailer.

When Joe Braven (Jason Momoa), a humble logger residing along the U.S./Canada border is confronted by a group of deadly drug runners who have stashed heroin in his secluded cabin in the mountains, he must do everything in his power to protect his family. Little do the elite drug runners know that the unassuming man they’ve encountered has an impressive bite colliding two dynamic forces – one fighting for the lives of his family, the other for the love of the kill. Braven is directed by American filmmaker Lin Oeding, a former stuntman / stunt coordinator making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Nilon and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. Saban Films will open Oeding's Braven in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 2nd, 2018 coming up. Who's curious?

