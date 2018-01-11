Second Official Trailer for Brian O'Malley's Gothic Horror 'The Lodgers'

"Every sound the house makes, I hear them…" Epic Pictures has unveiled a new official trailer for the Irish gothic horror film called The Lodgers, following up the first trailer that debuted last year when this film was premiering at film festivals in the fall. Set in 1920s, the story is about twins Rachel and Edward who share a strange existence in their crumbling family estate. Each night, the property becomes the domain of a sinister presence ("The Lodgers") who enforces three rules upon the twins: they must be in bed by midnight; they may not permit an outsider past the threshold; if one attempts to escape, the life of the other is placed in jeopardy. Sounds pretty creepy. Starring Charlotte Vega, Bill Milner, David Bradley, and Eugene Simon. This looks like a solid thriller and it got some good reviews at the festivals. Might be worth a watch.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Brian O'Malley's The Lodgers, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for O'Malley's The Lodgers here, to see even footage from this.

A gothic ghost story about orphaned twins Edward and Rachel who share a crumbling manor in 1920’s rural Ireland. But they are not alone. They share the house with unseen entities who control them with three absolute rules. As separate fates draw them apart, the twins must face the terrible truth about their family’s ghostly tormentors. The Lodgers is directed by Irish filmmaker Brian O'Malley, of the film Let Us Prey and a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by David Turpin. The film first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and Sitges Film Festival, and played at other festivals last year. Epic Pictures will release O'Malley's The Lodgers in select theaters starting February 23rd this winter. Who wants to see it?