Scary Second Trailer for J.A. Bayona's 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

"I want to show you the future…" Whoa! Universal has debuted the second official trailer, aired during the Super Bowl, for J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the action-packed blockbuster sequel to 2015's Jurassic World, the current reboot of the Jurassic Park sci-fi dinosaur park series. So, this is an awesome new trailer, better than the first even, with some seriously freaky moments (that opening!) and some big reveals regarding creating an extremely deadly new dinosaur. Which turns out to be a big mistake, go figure (who would've thought?). Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as co-stars, along with "Ian Malcolm" himself, Mr. Jeff Goldblum, as well as BD Wong, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, James Cromwell, Geraldine Chaplin, and Rafe Spall. This looks seriously damn good, I'm sold. I wasn't so sure with the first trailer, but this one definitely got me. Looks very scary and the music is spot on, ohhh yes.

Here's the second official trailer for J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, from YouTube:

You can also watch the first official trailer for Fallen Kingdom here, or the behind-the-scenes featurette.

Set several years after Jurassic World, this sequel is about a volcano on Isla Nublar that threatens the dinosaurs that had overrun the park. Dino trainer Owen Grady and former park manager Claire Dearing return to figure out how to get the dinosaurs off the island safely. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona (follow him on Twitter @FilmBayona), of the films The Orphanage, The Impossible, and A Monster Calls (also known as 7 Minutes After Midnight) previously. The screenplay is written by Colin Trevorrow & Derek Connolly; based on the characters created by Michael Crichton. Universal will release Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in theaters everywhere starting June 22nd, 2018 this summer. Who's excited for more dinosaur mayhem now? Follow @JurassicWorld.