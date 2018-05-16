Second Official Trailer for McQuarrie's 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

"He's not just some observer, he's an assassin." Paramount has debuted another awesome new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel Mission: Impossible - Fallout, continuing the M:I franchise starring Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. After the events of Rogue Nation, Hunt and his IMF team are now on the run, and they're being hunted down by brute enforcer Henry Cavill. The excellent cast for this action film includes everyone from before: Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby. My goodness, this looks badass! I have to say, this has the potential to be way better than Rogue Nation - perhaps because I was not a big fan of that one, and perhaps because they've polished this one to perfection. I mean, damn! The action looks INSANE. I'm so in.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer + Super Bowl spot for Mission: Impossible - Fallout here, to see more.

Here's the vague synopsis: The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible - Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Mission: Impossible - Fallout is again directed by prominent American screenwriter and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, director of the films The Way of the Gun, Jack Reacher, as well as Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher McQuarrie, based on Bruce Geller's original M:I TV series. Paramount will release McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in theaters everywhere starting on July 27th, 2018 this summer. How does that look? Excited to go see this?