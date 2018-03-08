Second Official Trailer for Netflix's Action Comedy 'Game Over, Man!'

"Shut up, we can take them!" Netflix has released a hilarious, second full-length trailer for the rowdy action comedy Game Over, Man!, the first feature made by the entire "Workaholics" group. The action film stars all three guys from "Workaholics" - Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson - and is directed by one of the creators of the show. We featured the first full trailer in January earlier this year, but with the film arriving later this month, it's time for another reminder. The story follows three stoner gamer friends about to sign a big financing deal when their main investor is kidnapped by terrorists. These three "zeroes" become heroes (sort of) when the hotel they work at is taken hostage. Yeah, this definitely is the modern stoner/gamer version of Die Hard, and I'm so there for it. I just hope it's actually good! Fire this up below.

Here's the second full-length trailer for Kyle Newacheck's Game Over, Man!, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can see the teaser trailer for Game Over, Man! here, or also watch the first full-length trailer here.

In this action comedy, three friends are on the verge of getting their video game financed when their benefactor is taken hostage by terrorists. Game Over, Man! is directed by American filmmaker Kyle Newacheck, one of the creators/directors of "Adam Devine's House Party" and "Workaholics", as well as many other TV shows and short films. The screenplay is written by Anders Holm, one of the other stars of "Workaholics". The film is produced by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, as well as powerhouse producer Scott Rudin, and the rest of the "Workaholics" group. Netflix will release Newacheck's Game Over, Man! streaming exclusively starting on March 23rd later this month. What do you think? Who's watching this?