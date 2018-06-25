MOVIE TRAILERS

Second Official Trailer for 'The Equalizer 2' with Denzel Washington

by
June 25, 2018
Source: YouTube

The Equalizer 2 Trailer

"I guess anybody could do it, but nobody does…" Sony Pictures has debuted a second official trailer for the sequel The Equalizer 2, directed by Antoine Fuqua (Olympus Has Fallen, Southpaw, The Magnificent Seven). This new trailer is a bit more energetic and action packed than the first one. Denzel Washington returns as Robert "The Equalizer" McCall, a master of vengeance taking out bad people. Based on the 1980s TV series of the same name which originally starred Edward Woodward as McCall. Aside from Washington, the cast includes Pedro Pascal, Melissa Leo, Jonathan Scarfe, Sakina Jaffrey, Ashton Sanders, Lexie Roth, Caroline Day, as well as Bill Pullman. This looks entertaining, but it also looks like pretty much every other big vengeance action movie. At least Denzel looks badass, as he always does. Lock & load.

Here's the second official trailer (+ UK poster) for Antoine Fuqua's The Equalizer 2, direct from YouTube:

The Equalizer 2 Poster

You can still watch the first official trailers for Fuqua's The Equalizer 2 here, to see more from this movie.

"Not all enemies are created equal." Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when that is someone he loves? The Equalizer 2 is directed by American filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, of the movies The Replacement Killers, Bait, Training Day, Tears of the Sun, King Arthur, Shooter, Brooklyn's Finest, Olympus Has Fallen, The Equalizer 1, Southpaw, as well as The Magnificent Seven previously. The screenplay is written by Richard Wenk, based on characters by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan. Sony Pictures will release Fuqua's The Equalizer 2 in theaters everywhere starting July 20th, 2018 later this summer. Who's excited now? How does that look?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK