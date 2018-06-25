Second Official Trailer for 'The Equalizer 2' with Denzel Washington

"I guess anybody could do it, but nobody does…" Sony Pictures has debuted a second official trailer for the sequel The Equalizer 2, directed by Antoine Fuqua (Olympus Has Fallen, Southpaw, The Magnificent Seven). This new trailer is a bit more energetic and action packed than the first one. Denzel Washington returns as Robert "The Equalizer" McCall, a master of vengeance taking out bad people. Based on the 1980s TV series of the same name which originally starred Edward Woodward as McCall. Aside from Washington, the cast includes Pedro Pascal, Melissa Leo, Jonathan Scarfe, Sakina Jaffrey, Ashton Sanders, Lexie Roth, Caroline Day, as well as Bill Pullman. This looks entertaining, but it also looks like pretty much every other big vengeance action movie. At least Denzel looks badass, as he always does. Lock & load.

Here's the second official trailer (+ UK poster) for Antoine Fuqua's The Equalizer 2, direct from YouTube:

"Not all enemies are created equal." Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when that is someone he loves? The Equalizer 2 is directed by American filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, of the movies The Replacement Killers, Bait, Training Day, Tears of the Sun, King Arthur, Shooter, Brooklyn's Finest, Olympus Has Fallen, The Equalizer 1, Southpaw, as well as The Magnificent Seven previously. The screenplay is written by Richard Wenk, based on characters by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan. Sony Pictures will release Fuqua's The Equalizer 2 in theaters everywhere starting July 20th, 2018 later this summer. Who's excited now? How does that look?