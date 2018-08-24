Second Teaser Trailer for 'I Think We're Alone Now' with Peter Dinklage

"Where were you when it happened?" Our friends at Bloody-Disgusting have debuted a second teaser trailer for the indie post-apocalyptic sci-fi film I Think We're Alone Now, the second film made by the talented cinematographer Reed Morano (Meadowland, "The Handmaid's Tale"). This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and we posted the first teaser trailer a month ago. The film plays like a "Black Mirror" episode, about a guy who is the lone survivor of an apocalypse. Peter Dinklage stars as Del, who works hard to keep his little town maintained in a world where he's the only one left alive. Until someone else suddenly shows us. The surprise cast also includes Elle Fanning, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Paul Giamatti. I love this little sci-fi film and reviewed it at Sundance, talking about how much I appreciate its minimalism. Hopefully the full-length trailer gets the attention of a few more people. Until then, watch this.

Here's the second teaser trailer for Reed Morano's I Think We're Alone Now, from YouTube (via B-D):

You can also watch the original teaser trailer for I Think We're Alone Now here, to see the first reveal.

Del (Peter Dinklage) is alone in the world. After the human race is wiped out, he lives in his small, empty town, content in his solitude and the utopia he's methodically created for himself - until he is discovered by Grace (Elle Fanning), an interloper whose history and motives are obscure. Worse yet, she wants to stay. I Think We're Alone Now is directed by American filmmaker Reed Morano (follow her @reedmorano), an experienced + successful cinematographer and director of the film Meadowland previously, as well as a few episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale" and other TV. The screenplay is written by Mike Makowsky. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Momentum Pictures will release Reed Morano's I Think We're Alone Now in select US theaters starting on September 14th this fall. Who wants to see this?