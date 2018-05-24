Second Teaser Trailer for Mystery 'A Simple Favor' with Anna Kendrick

"People do terrible things for their own reasons…" Lionsgate has debuted another official teaser trailer for the mystery film A Simple Favor, the latest from acclaimed director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, Ghostbusters). The first teaser for this was quite an introduction, setting up the stakes for this missing-woman thriller. Anna Kendrick plays a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's sudden disappearance from their small town. Blake Lively co-stars as Emily, and this also stars Linda Cardellini, Henry Golding, Rupert Friend, Eric Johnson, Jean Smart, Sarah Baker, and Andrew Rannells. These teasers are very cool, with the fun animation graphics twisting everything around between them. I'm really curious to find out what this is all about. Check out this new teaser below.

Here's the second teaser trailer (+ another poster) for Paul Feig's A Simple Favor, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Paul Feig's A Simple Favor here, for another quick glimpse.

A Simple Favor centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge. A Simple Favor is directed by American filmmaker Paul Feig, of the films Life Sold Separately, I Am David, Unaccompanied Minors, Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, and Ghostbusters previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Feig and Jessica Sharzer, adapted from the novel by Darcey Bell first published in 2017. Lionsgate will release Feig's A Simple Favor in theaters everywhere starting on September 14th later this fall. What do you think? Are you intrigued?