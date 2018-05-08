Second Trailer for Bart Layton's True Heist Thriller 'American Animals'

"I don't want you waking up 10 years from now wondering what could've happened." The Orchard has revealed an enjoyable second trailer for the indie drama-documentary hybrid American Animals, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Based on an actual true story, this stars Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, and Jared Abrahamson as four young friends who try to pull off a poorly-planned heist stealing expensive art books from a university library. Things don't go as planned, and lessons are learned. The real people they're playing also appear in the film in various scenes and interviews. The cast also features Ann Dowd and Udo Kier. This is a very unique, very slick film the way it mixes the real and the fake elements and makes you think about more than just the heist at hand. It wasn't one of my favorites at Sundance, but if this trailer gets your attention you should definitely put this film on your radar.

The extraordinary and thrilling true story of four friends (Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, and Jared Abrahamson) living an ordinary existence who brazenly attempt to execute one of the most audacious art heists in US history. But not everything is as it seems, and as the daring theft unfolds through each of their perspectives, each of them start to question whether their attempts to inject excitement and purpose into their lives is simply a misguided attempt at achieving the American Dream. American Animals is both written and directed by British filmmaker Bart Layton, of the documentary The Imposter previously, and the TV docs 16 for a Day and Locked Up Abroad as well. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and also played at SXSW, True/False, and the San Francisco Film Festival. The Orchard will open Layton's American Animals in select theaters starting June 1st this summer. Who's in?