Second 'Beautiful Boy' Trailer with Steve Carell & Timothée Chalamet

September 19, 2018
"It's hard as hell to get sober." Amazon Studios has debuted the second official trailer for Beautiful Boy, an adaptation from director Felix van Groeningen. This emotional, challenging familial drama examines the relationship between a father and his drug addict son, and the challenges they face trying to deal with these troubles together. Beautiful Boy stars Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet as father and son David and Nic, dealing with their experiences of "survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years." The full cast includes Maura Tierney, Christian Convery, Oakley Bull, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Ryan, Stefanie Scott, and Julian Works. This premiered to mostly mixed reviews at TIFF, it's a very muted middle-of-the-road addiction film. These trailers are better than actual the film, in my opinion.

Here's the second official trailer for Felix van Groeningen's Beautiful Boy, from Amazon's YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for van Groeningen's Beautiful Boy here, to see more footage from this.

Based on the best-selling memoirs from father and son David Sheff and Nic Sheff, Beautiful Boy chronicles the heartbreaking & inspiring experience of survival, relapse, recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years. Beautiful Boy is directed by experienced Belgian filmmaker Felix van Groeningen, director of Steve + Sky, With Friends Like These, The Misfortunates, The Broken Circle Breakdown, and Belgica previously. The screenplay is written by Felix van Groeningen and Luke Davies, adapted from both David Sheff's memoir "Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction" and also Nic Sheff's memoir "Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines". This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and will next play at the Zurich & San Sebastian Film Festivals. Amazon Studios will release van Groeningen's Beautiful Boy in select theaters starting October 12th this fall. Looking good? Who wants to see this film?

