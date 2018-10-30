Second Trailer for 'Boy Erased' Starring Lucas Hedges & Nicole Kidman

MOVIE TRAILERS

Boy Erased Trailer

"You may have to walk away from everything…" Focus Features has debuted the second official trailer for Boy Erased, an adaptation of the book of the same name by Garrard Conley. The story is about the son of a baptist preacher who is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program - similar to the one also seen in The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Boy Erased is directed by Australian actor-filmmaker Joel Edgerton (also of The Gift previously), who also wrote the script, and stars in the film. The main cast includes Lucas Hedges (from Manchester by the Sea) as Jared, with Nicole Kidman & Russell Crowe as his parents, plus Xavier Dolan, Troye Sivan, Jesse LaTourette, Britton Sear, David Ditmore, Matt Burke, and William Ngo. This has been playing at a few film festivals this fall, and it's a damn fine film. Highly recommended, especially as an example of how blasphemous these programs are. Have a look.

Here's the second official trailer (+ new poster) for Joel Edgerton's Boy Erased, direct from YouTube:

Boy Erased Poster

You can still watch the first official trailer for Joel Edgerton's Boy Erased here, to see even more footage.

Boy Erased tells the story of Jared (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Kidman & Crowe) at age 19. Jared is faced with an ultimatum: attend a conversion therapy program – or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends, and faith. Boy Erased is the true story of one young man’s struggle to find himself while being forced to question every aspect of his identity. Boy Erased is directed by talented Australian actor-filmmaker Joel Edgerton, director of the film The Gift previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is also written by Joel Edgerton, adapted from Garrard Conley's book of the same name. Focus Features will release Edgerton's Boy Erased in select US theaters starting on November 2nd coming up soon. Looking good? Who's going to see this?

