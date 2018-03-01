Second Trailer for 'Chappaquiddick' with Jason Clarke as Ted Kennedy

"What the hell happened last night?!" Entertainment Studios has debuted a second trailer for the film titled Chappaquiddick, referencing the Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts and the accident that occurred there in July of 1969 involving the Kennedy family. Chappaquiddick stars Jason Clarke as politician Ted Kennedy, whose political career became derailed in the aftermath of a fatal car accident that claimed the life of a young campaign strategist, Mary Jo Kopechne, as played by Kate Mara. Find out the truth in this film. The cast includes Clancy Brown, Ed Helms, Bruce Dern, Jim Gaffigan, Andria Blackman, Olivia Thirlby, and Taylor Nichols. This played at the Toronto Film Festival last year to mostly positive reviews, and seems like it's worth a watch. I'm curious how the politics of this story relate to today's political climate.

Here's the second official trailer for John Curran's Chappaquiddick, found direct on YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Chappaquiddick here, to see more footage from this film.

Ted Kennedy's (Jason Clarke) life and political career become derailed in the aftermath of a fatal car accident in 1969 that claims the life of a young campaign strategist, Mary Jo Kopechne (Kate Mara). Chappaquiddick is directed by American filmmaker John Curran, of the films Praise, We Don't Live Here Anymore, The Painted Veil, Stone, and Tracks previously. The screenplay is written by Taylor Allen and Andrew Logan. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this fall, and it also played at the Philadelphia and Austin Film Festivals this year. Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures will open Curran's Chappaquiddick in select theaters starting on April 6th, 2018 next spring. Who's interested in seeing this?