Second Trailer for Chloe Zhao's 'The Rider' Starring Brady Jandreau

"I'm going to the rodeo." "You don't need to go ride today…" Sony Classics has debuted the second official trailer for the phenomenal film The Rider, which premiered at last year's Cannes Film Festival and played at every other major film festival - Telluride, Toronto, Sundance. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, this film is a "docu-drama" hybrid, and this trailer plays that up by pointing out "true stories", and "real people." The star of the film, Brady Jandreau, is a real cowboy and really hurt his head in real life, and the family in the film is also his real family. The Rider is about what happens when a cowboy is forced to figure out a different life. I saw this at the London Film Festival last year and loved it, and I can't recommend it enough. It's an exceptional film worth your time to discover. And if you need a trailer to convince you, give it a look.

Here's the second official trailer (+ French poster) for Chloe Zhao's The Rider, direct from YouTube:

After suffering a near fatal head injury, a young cowboy named Brady (Brady Jandreau) undertakes a search for new identity and what it means to be a man in the heartland of America. The Rider is directed by Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao, of the film Songs My Brothers Taught Me previously. The screenplay is also written by Zhao. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar, where it won C.I.C.A.E. Award top prize. It also played at the Telluride, Deauville, Toronto, London, New York, Stockholm, and Sundance Film Festivals. Sony Pictures Classics will release Zhao's The Rider in select theaters starting April 13th this spring. Read my review here. And please go see this film, it's special.