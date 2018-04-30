Second Trailer for Comedy 'Book Club' with Diane Keaton & Jane Fonda

"I don't care what society says about women our age… The choice should be ours!" Paramount has debuted a second official trailer for the summer comedy Book Club, starring Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda. The movie is about four lifelong friends who have their lives forever changed after reading 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club. Yeah, that's this movie, so watch out folks. The cast also includes Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson, with Andy Garcia and Don Johnson as two of the "old flames" that return to their lives. As I said with the first trailer, this actually doesn't look as bad as it sounds, but it definitely does not look that good either. But hey, maybe it's just not for me, right? Take a look below.

Here's the second US trailer (+ poster) for Bill Holderman's Book Club, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for the group comedy Book Club here, to see a bit more footage.

Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage. Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached. Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through a decades-old divorce. Carol’s (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years. Four lifelong friends’ lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. Book Club is directed first-time filmmaker Bill Holderman, making his directorial debut after working as a producer and writing the script for A Walk in the Woods. The screenplay is written by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms. Paramount will open Book Club in theaters everywhere starting on May 18th.