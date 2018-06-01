Second Trailer for Dumb Comedy 'Night School' with Hart & Haddish

"Oooh this is going to be a long semester." Universal has released a second official trailer for the comedy Night School, which is actually being released in the fall even though this feels much more like a summer comedy. The film stars two of the biggest comic actors of the moment, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, and is about a group of troublemakers who are forced to attend night school in hopes that they'll pass the GED exam to finish high school. Doesn't seem funny to me, but they're not making this film for me, I guess. The full cast of Night School includes Keith David, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam, and Romany Malco. This trailer isn't much better than the first trailer at all, and still makes this look quite awful. This kind of stupid comedy just makes me eyes roll, but what can you do. Have fun - if you can.

Here's the second trailer (+ promo banner) for Malcolm D. Lee's Night School, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Night School here, to see a bit more footage from this movie.

Star Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit Ride Along and Think Like a Man series, bring their signature style to Night School. The comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam. Night School is directed by American filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee, of The Best Man, Undercover Brother, Roll Bounce, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, Soul Men, Scary Movie 5, The Best Man Holiday, Barbershop: The Next Cut, and Girls Trip previously. The screenplay is written by Kevin Hart & Harry Ratchford & Joey Wells & Matt Kellard and Nicholas Stoller and John Hamburg. Universal Pictures will release Night School in theaters starting on September 28th this fall. What do you think? Who's in?