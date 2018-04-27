Second Trailer for Van Sant's 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot'

"You're a very special person." Amazon Studios has revealed a second trailer for Gus Van Sant's film Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot, which premiered at the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals earlier this year. Based on John Callahan's memoir, the story follows a Portland slacker who nearly loses his life in a car accident, and lives in wheelchair after, becoming obsessed with drinking. He tries to give up alcohol and figure out how to live a better life, discovering a love for drawing "edgy, irreverent" newspaper cartoons. Joaquin Phoenix stars as John Callahan, and the cast includes Rooney Mara, Jonah Hill, Beth Ditto, Olivia Hamilton, Udo Kier, Kim Gordon, and Carrie Brownstein. I saw this at Sundance and didn't care much for it, mostly a film about AA and giving up alcohol, if you want that. Jonah Hill is the best part.

Second trailer (+ poster) for Gus Van Sant's Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot, from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for GVS's Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot here, to see more.

After Portland slacker John Callahan (Joaquin Phoenix) nearly loses his life in a car accident, the last thing he intends to do is give up drinking. But when he reluctantly enters treatment – with encouragement from his girlfriend (Rooney Mara) and a charismatic sponsor (Jonah Hill) – Callahan discovers a gift for drawing edgy, irreverent newspaper cartoons that develop a national following and grant him a new lease on life. Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot is directed by veteran American filmmaker Gus Van Sant, of many great films including My Own Private Idaho, Good Will Hunting, Psycho, Elephant, Finding Forrester, Paranoid Park, Milk, Restless, Promised Land, and The Sea of Trees previously. The screenplay is also written by Gus Van Sant, adapted from John Callahan's memoir. This film will first premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival this month, then at the Berlin Film Festival next. Amazon Studios will release Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot in select theaters starting July 13th this summer. Your thoughts?