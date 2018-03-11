Second Trailer for HBO's 'Andre the Giant' Doc Directed by Jason Hehir

"It's almost like the whole room moved when he walked through the crowd." HBO has debuted the second trailer for the documentary titled Andre the Giant, airing in April. The film profiles the life and career of professional wrestler André Roussimoff, who gained notoriety in the 1980s as "Andre the Giant". This HBO Sports documentary, made by "30 for 30" filmmaker Jason Hehir, is an "ambitious, wide-ranging film" that explores Andre's upbringing in France, and his celebrated wrestling career in the WWE. We posted the first trailer for this in January, and it looks like a must-see main event for sports fans, especially wrestling fans. He was in The Princess Bride, and the film has interviews with Rob Reiner, Billy Crystal, and Robin Wright. Born in 1946 in France, André was diagnosed with acromegaly in his twenties, and he passed away in 1993.

"Andre the Giant" was literally the biggest celebrity in the world. HBO Sports, the WWE, and the Bill Simmons Media Group present Andre The Giant, a documentary examining the life and career of one of the most beloved legends in WWE history. The ambitious, wide-ranging film explores Andre's upbringing in France, his celebrated WWE career and his forays into the entertainment world. Andre Rene Roussimoff was born in 1946 in Grenoble, France. In his early teens, he exhibited signs of gigantism though he was not diagnosed with acromegaly until his twenties. He began his training in Paris at 17 and eventually became known in wrestling circuits around the world. In 1973, Andre joined the organization now known as World Wrestling Entertainment, where he became a superstar and rival of WWE legend Hulk Hogan… Andre the Giant is directed by filmmaker Jason Hehir, director of 4 episodes of ESPN's "30 for 30" previously. HBO will debut Andre the Giant starting April 10th this spring. Who wants to watch?