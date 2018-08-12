Second Trailer for Jake Szymanski's Comedy 'The Package' on Netflix

"Oh no… I think I cut myself!" Netflix has released another official trailer for their comedy The Package, which is now available, the latest film from Funny or Die filmmaker Jake Szymanski (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates). The wacky, stupid comedy is about a group of teenage friends who go on a spring break camping trip, but an accident causes them to change their plans in hopes of saving their friend. Yeah, it's dumb and made for teenagers to get drunk and laugh at. The full cast for this includes Daniel Doheny, Geraldine Viswanathan, Sadie Calvano, Luke Spencer Roberts, Eduardo Franco, Michael Eklund, Gary Jones, Alexander Calvert, Sugar Lyn Beard, and Blake Anderson. This looks so, so bad and I don't even know why Netflix is pushing it with two full trailers, but here we go anyway. Have at it.

When five teens go on a spring break camping trip, an unfortunate accident sets off a race against time to save their friend's most prized possession. The Package is directed by filmmaker Jake Szymanski, a former assistant director and also the director of Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates previously, after making numerous Funny or Die shorts for the website. The screenplay is written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Netflix will release Szymanski's The Package streaming exclusively starting on August 10th - it's now available. Is anyone actually going to watch this?