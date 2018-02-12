Second Trailer for John Krasinski's Eerie Sci-Fi Thriller 'A Quiet Place'

"Who are we, if we can't protect them? We have to protect them…" Paramount has unveiled another official trailer for the sci-fi thriller A Quiet Place, from director John Krasinski, who also stars in this. While there is more footage in this latest trailer, thankfully it doesn't give anything big away (yet) - they're still keeping most of it a mystery. Which is perfect because I don't want it all spoiled. The film is about a family living quietly on a farm, keeping to themselves. Some kind of monsters have taken over the world but they only hunt by sound, so if you stay quiet they can't find you. Emily Blunt also stars, along with Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds (who you may recognize as the deaf actress from Wonderstruck). This has quickly become one of my most anticipated films this year, the little touches in it make all the difference. Can't wait.

Here's the second trailer (+ international poster) John Krasinski's A Quiet Place, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Krasinski's A Quiet Place here, or the Super Bowl TV spots here.

A family lives an isolated existence in utter silence, for fear of an unknown threat that follows and attacks at any sound. A Quiet Place is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker John Krasinski, director of the films Brief Interviews with Hideous Men and The Hollars previously. This is his third feature film after two other. The screenplay is written by Scott Beck, John Krasinski, Bryan Woods. This was produced by Andrew Form & Bradley Fuller, along with Michael Bay for his horror production banner Platinum Dunes. Paramount Pictures will open John Krasinski's A Quiet Place in theaters everywhere starting on April 6th, 2018. It will first premiere at the SXSW Film Festival this March. How does that look? What do you think?