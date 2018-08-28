Second Trailer for 'Johnny English Strikes Again' with Rowan Atkinson

"Can I just ask: what is wrong with you?" Universal/Focus Features has debuted a short second trailer for spy spoof comedy Johnny English Strikes Again, the third wacky comedy in the Johnny English series, returning after a seven year hiatus. Rowan Atkinson (who also plays Mr. Bean) is back again as Johnny English, the "man with few skills" and wacky, loser spy who helps save Britain, again. This time, a cyber-attack (yes, indeed) reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, and English (of course) is the only one who can help them get everything back in order. The cast in this includes Emma Thompson, Olga Kurylenko, Ben Miller, Jake Lacy, Adam James, and Miranda Hennessy. I really don't know why they made this - it doesn't seem like the right time or place for another spy spoof movie. The best part about this trailer is watching Emma Thompson tear him a new one, but that's about it. More of that, please.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for David Kerr's Johnny English Strikes Again, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Johnny English Strikes Again here, to see more from this.

Johnny English Strikes Again is the third installment of the Johnny English comedy series, with Rowan Atkinson returning as the much loved accidental secret agent. The new adventure begins when a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service's last hope. Called out of retirement, English dives head first into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success. Johnny English Strikes Again is directed by English filmmaker David Kerr, of the documentary Varian Fry: The Artists' Schindler, and lots of TV work previously, now making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Robert Wade, based on the characters created by Neal Purvis. Universal will release Johnny English Strikes Again in US theaters starting October 28th later this fall after it opens in the UK a few weeks earlier. Anyone want to see this?