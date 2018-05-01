Second Trailer for Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' with Rudd & Lilly

"The only chance you've got - is both of you." Marvel has released a new official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp, following the record breaking opening weekend of Avengers: Infinity War, in which Ant-Man did not make an appearance. Paul Rudd returns (and is credited on the screenplay) as Scott Lang, dealing with the consequences of what happened in the first movie. Evangeline Lilly plays The Wasp, who finally gets her own super-powered shrinking suit with wings and blasters. The cast includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins, Michael Peña, Judy Greer, Laurence Fishburne, David Dastmalchian, Randall Park, with Michael Douglas. This actually looks amazingly good, going to be so much fun. Seems like they might actually top the first one. The big ant playing the drums totally got me.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp here, to see more footage from this.

In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to re-balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past. Ant-Man and the Wasp is once again directed by filmmaker Peyton Reed, of the films Bring It On, Down with Love, The Break-Up, Yes Man, and the first Ant-Man. The screenplay is by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari, and Paul Rudd. Disney will release Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp in theaters everywhere starting on July 6th this summer. Your thoughts?