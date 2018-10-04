Second Trailer for 'Mary Queen of Scots' Pitting Robbie Against Ronan

"I may command armies, but tell my cousin I pray for peace." Focus Features has debuted a second official trailer for Josie Rourke's Mary Queen of Scots, telling the story of the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart. She was Queen of France at 16, then widowed at 18, deciding to return to Scotland without a husband, where she has to carefully compete with her cousin - Queen Elizabeth I of England, ruling over Scotland and England at the time. Saoirse Ronan plays Mary, Margot Robbie plays Elizabeth, with a superb ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, David Tennant, Jack Lowden, Brendan Coyle, Martin Compston, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and James McArdle. The first trailer was a passionate introduction, and this one is even more powerful. This is definitely worth a watch.

Mary Queen of Scots explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart (Ronan). Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I (Robbie). Each young Queen beholds her "sister" in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth's sovereignty. Betrayal, rebellion, and conspiracies within each court imperil both thrones – and change the course of history. Mary Queen of Scots is directed by English theater director Josie Rourke, of the 2011 adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing, who is mainly an experienced theater director. The screenplay is written by Beau Willimon, adapted from John Guy's book about Mary Stuart. Focus Features will release Mary Queen of Scots in select theaters starting December 7th. You in?