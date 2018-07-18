Second Trailer for Muay Thai Film 'A Prayer Before Dawn' from A24

"Just give me this one chance…" A24 has released a second official trailer for a film titled A Prayer Before Dawn, shot by a French filmmaker in a real Thai prison starring real inmates. This played at the Cannes Film Festival last year, but has been awaiting release from A24 ever since, finally in theaters next month. Based on a true story, the film is about a young English boxer who is thrown into prisons in Thailand, where he fights back and trains to be a competitor in a vicious Muay Thai boxing tournament. Joe Cole stars as Billy Moore, the one white man in this Thai world, who has nothing but boxing. The cast includes Vithaya Pansringarm, Panya Yimmumphai, Nicolas Shake, Pornchanok Mabklang, plus the real Billy Moore in a cameo role. This looks intense and riveting, looking forward to checking it out sometime soon.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire's A Prayer Before Dawn, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for A24's A Prayer Before Dawn here, to see even more footage.

The remarkable true story of Billy Moore, a young English boxer incarcerated in two of Thailand’s most notorious prisons. He is quickly thrown into a terrifying world of drugs and gang violence, but when the prison authorities allow him to take part in the Muay Thai boxing tournaments, he realizes this might be his chance to get out. Billy embarks on a relentless, action-packed journey from one savage fight to the next, stopping at nothing to do whatever he must to preserve his life and regain his freedom. Shot in a an actual Thai prison with a cast of primarily real inmates, A Prayer Before Dawn is a visceral, thrilling journey through an unforgettable hell on earth. A Prayer Before Dawn is directed by French filmmaker Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire, of the films Johnny Mad Dog and Punk previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Saltrese and Jonathan Hirschbein. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. A24 will release A Prayer Before Dawn in select theaters starting August 10th next month. Who's interested?