Second Trailer for 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Sequel Starring John Boyega

"We're going to need more violence." How is that actually a line in the movie? Universal has unveiled a second official trailer for the sci-fi sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising, the action packed kaiju vs giant robots sequel following-up Guillermo del Toro's movie a few years ago. Del Toro produced and help write the story, but is letting Steven S. DeKnight direct. This sequel picks right up after the first movie, following John Boyega as Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba's character Stacker Pentecost. The movie's full ensemble cast also includes Adria Arjona, Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing, Charlie Day, Burn Gorman, Rinko Kikuchi, Dustin Clare, Levi Meaden, Daniel Feuerriegel, Karan Brar, and Jin Zhang. This looks like it might be entertaining, barely. I'm not really into this that much, even with Boyega kicking kaiju ass.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Steven S. DeKnight's Pacific Rim: Uprising, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for DeKnight's Pacific Rim: Uprising here, to see more footage.

Set seven years after the events of the first film, the US Military forces are continuing with the Jaeger Project in order to keep protecting the Earth from the dangerous Kaijus. A young, mild mannered construction worker of The Wall (John Boyega) decides to join the forces of the Jaeger Project and takes the now destroyed Gypsy Danger and a new partner (Scott Eastwood) in order to battle the Kaijus which continue to threaten our world and our existence. Pacific Rim: Uprising is directed by filmmaker Steven S. DeKnight, making his feature directorial debut after directing a few episodes of "Smallville", "Dollhouse", and "Daredevil" previously. The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael, Steven S. DeKnight, T.S. Nowlin, and Kira Snyder; based on a story by Guillermo del Toro. Legendary + Universal will release Pacific Rim: Uprising in theaters everywhere starting March 23rd coming up soon. Who's excited to watch this?