Buckle Up! - Second Trailer for Ron Howard's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

"Everything you've heard about me, is true." Disney + Lucasfilm have debuted the second official trailer for Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story movie, starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo. It was announced last week that Solo will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May out-of-competition, before hitting theaters worldwide. This is technically the full trailer following the first teaser and it shows quite a bit. The cast includes Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian (he's going to be the best part), plus Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Thandie Newton, Warwick Davis (of course), Clint Howard, and Joonas Suotamo returning as Chewbacca. Okay, I have to say, this looks awesome. Maybe it's going to be incredible after all? I love how all-out action heavy this movie looks, I mean damn! Have fun.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story here, or the Super Bowl spot here.

During an adventure into a dark criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his future copilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando years before joining the Rebellion. Solo: A Star Wars Story is directed by Oscar-winning American actor-turned-filmmaker Ron Howard, of the films Grand Theft Auto, Splash, Cocoon, Willow, Backdraft, The Paper, Apollo 13, Ransom, Edtv, A Beautiful Mind, The Missing, Cinderella Man, The Da Vinci Code, Frost/Nixon, Angels & Demons, The Dilemma, Rush, In the Heart of the Sea, and Inferno previously. It was originally directed by Phil Lord & Chris Miller, before they were replaced by Howard. The screenplay is by Jon Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan. This premieres at the Cannes Film Festival. Disney will then open Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters worldwide starting May 25th next month. You in?