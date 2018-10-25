Second Trailer for Scottish Historical Epic 'Outlaw King' with Chris Pine

"The people are desperate for justice…" Netflix has released a second trailer for their historical action epic Outlaw King, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last month as the Opening Night film. This film by acclaimed director David Mackenzie tells a "David v. Goliath story" of how the great 14th Century Scottish "Outlaw King'" Robert The Bruce used cunning and bravery to defeat and repel the much larger and better equipped occupying English army. Filmed entirely in Scotland, Outlaw King reunites Mackenzie with actor Chris Pine, who plays Robert the Bruce. The film also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo, and Sam Spruell. The reviews out of TIFF were mixed, some saying it's pretty good, some saying it's pretty bad, so it's really up to you and whether this looks like an interesting enough film to watch. At least the massive action scenes look exciting.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for David Mackenzie's Outlaw King, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for David Mackenzie's Outlaw King here, for even more footage.

Outlaw King tells the untold, true story of Robert the Bruce (Chris Pine) who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England. Despite grave consequences, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies an impassioned group of men to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales. Outlaw King is directed by acclaimed Scottish filmmaker David Mackenzie, of the films Dirty Diamonds, The Last Great Wilderness, Young Adam, Asylum, Hallam Foe, Spread, Perfect Sense, Tonight You're Mine, Starred Up, and Hell or High Water previously. The screenplay is written by Bash Doran and James MacInnes and David Mackenzie, with additional writing by Mark Bomback and David Harrower. The film will first premiere as the opening film at the Toronto Film Festival coming up soon. Netflix will then release Mackenzie's Outlaw King streaming exclusively starting November 9th this fall. Who wants to see this?