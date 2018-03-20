MOVIE TRAILERS

Second Trailer for 'Sicario: Day Of The Soldado' with Benicio Del Toro

by
March 20, 2018
Source: YouTube

Sicario: Day Of The Soldado

"No rules this time." New title, new trailer, let's roll. Sony Pictures has debuted the second official trailer for the dark thriller Soldado, the sequel to Sicario, Denis Villeneuve's intense thriller set along the US-Mexico border. The full US title is now Sicario: Day of the Soldado, formerly Sicario 2: Soldado. Emily Blunt is not back, as her story is complete, but Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro are in this one. In Soldado, the drug war has escalated as the cartels have shifted to trafficking terrorists across the border. Del Toro seems to take the lead as the point man running the latest intrusion into the cartel scene in hopes of cleaning it up. The cast includes Isabela Moner, Jeffrey Donovan, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Catherine Keener. This is a slick trailer, promising some very intense, brutal action scenes in the cartel world. Fire it up below.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Stefano Sollima's Sicario: Day of the Soldado, from YouTube:

Soldado Movie

Soldado Movie

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Sollima's Soldado here, to see even more footage from this.

A follow-up to the 2015 film, Sicario, which centers around the escalating war against drugs along the border of the United States and Mexico. Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro are back as C.I.A. agent Matt Graver and his "man on fire" Alejandro. The drug war has escalated as the cartels have shifted to trafficking terrorists across the U.S.-Mexico border, and that's when Matt’s bosses ask him to intervene. Soldado is directed by Italian filmmaker Stefano Sollima, of A.C.A.B., Suburra, and the "Gomorrha" TV series previously. The screenplay is once again written by Taylor Sheridan (of Sicario, Hell or High Water, Wind River). Sony will release Soldado in theaters everywhere starting June 29th this summer. Thoughts?

