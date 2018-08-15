Full-Length Trailer for Steve McQueen's Chicago Heist Thriller 'Widows'

"My husband left me the plans for his next job. All I need is a crew to pull it off." 20th Century Fox have launched the second official, full-length trailer for Steve McQueen's Widows, a heist thriller set in Chicago following four widowed women who go for broke trying to clear their deceased mobster husbands' debts. Set in contemporary Chicago, amidst a time of turmoil, four women take fate into their own hands, and conspire to forge a future on their own terms. McQueen co-wrote the script with "Gone Girl" author Gillian Flynn, and put together a fantastic cast. Widows stars Elizabeth Debicki, Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo as the four primary women, along with Garret Dillahunt, Liam Neeson, Carrie Coon, Daniel Kaluuya, Jon Bernthal, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Brian Tyree Henry, Jacki Weaver, Kevin J. O'Connor, and Lukas Haas. This looks phenomenal, the trailer will get you amped up to see it.

Here's the second official trailer for Steve McQueen's Widows, direct from Fox's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for McQueen's Widows here, to see even more footage.

Widows is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities. Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when Veronica (Viola Davis), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms. Widows is directed by Oscar-nominated British filmmaker Steve McQueen, of the films Hunger, Shame, and 12 Years a Slave previously. The screenplay is written by Gillian Flynn & Steve McQueen; based on the TV series "Widows" written by Lynda La Plante. This will premiere at the Toronto and London Film Festivals. 20th Century Fox will then release McQueen's Widows starting November 16th later this fall. How does that look? You in?