Second Trailer for Teen-Angst Dramedy 'Flower' Starring Zoey Deutch

"So what's the plan?" The Orchard has debuted the second official trailer for an teen-angst dramedy titled Flower, from director Max Winkler (of the film Ceremony). This follows up the first red band teaser trailer. Flower stars the awesome Zoey Deutch as a young rebellious teen who decides to act out and band with her two friends to expose the kinky secrets of sexy high-school teacher Will, played by Adam Scott. Things get wacky and weird. The film's full cast includes Kathryn Hahn, Joey Morgan, Tim Heidecker, Dylan Gelula, Maya Eshet, plus Eric Edelstein. This looks hilarious, there's a few times I actually laughed out loud watching this trailer. Really looking forward to seeing this! Damn, where did it come from? Have fun.

Rebellious, quick-witted Erica Vandross (Zoey Deutch) is a 17-year-old firecracker living with her single mom Laurie (Kathryn Hahn) and mom's new boyfriend Bob (Tim Heidecker) in suburban Los Angeles. When Bob's mentally unbalanced son Luke (Joey Morgan) arrives from rehab to live with the family, Erica finds her domestic and personal life overwhelmed. With Luke and sidekicks Kala (Dylan Gelula) and Claudine (Maya Eshet) in tow, Erica acts out by exposing the kinky secrets of sexy high-school teacher Will (Adam Scott), with perilous results; their teenage kicks become a catalyst for growing up in unexpected and unpredictable ways. Flower is directed by American filmmaker Max Winkler, of the film Ceremony previously. The screenplay is written by Alex McAulay, Matt Spicer, and Max Winkler. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. The Orchard will open Flower in select theaters starting March 16th.