Second Trailer for the Next 'Robin Hood' Movie Starring Taron Egerton

"There's been whispers… of a thief!" Lionsgate has revealed the second, full-length official trailer for their new Robin Hood movie, titled very simply Robin Hood. How original. This new trailer is better than the first teaser by miles. If you haven't had enough Robin Hood, after Ridley Scott's failed Russell Crowe movie from 2010, then here's another fresh action-packed take for you. This Robin Hood stars Taron Egerton as Robin of Loxley, a "war-hardened Crusader" who fights against the corrupt English crown with his friend, Little John, played by Jamie Foxx. The cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson, Tim Minchin, Björn Bengtsson, Ian Peck, and Jamie Dornan. This doesn't look so bad, if I'm completely honest. Obviously it's cliche with all the badassery and evil king, but it also looks very entertaining. Fire it up below.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ teaser poster) for Otto Bathurst's Robin Hood, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Otto Bathurst's Robin Hood here, to see a bit more footage.

Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance. Robin Hood is directed by English filmmaker Otto Bathurst, a veteran TV director (episodes of "Peaky Blinders", "Black Mirror", "Criminal Justice", "Hustle", "UGetMe") making his feature film directorial debut with this. The screenplay is written by Ben Chandler and David James Kelly. Lionsgate will release Bathurst's latest Robin Hood movie in theaters everywhere starting November 21st later this fall. Who's excited to see this now?