A Second Trailer for 'The Old Man and The Gun' with Robert Redford

"You think we can pull it off?" Fox Searchlight has released a second official trailer for The Old Man and The Gun, the latest feature film written & directed by David Lowery (Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Pete's Dragon, A Ghost Story). The film is based on and tells the true story of Forrest Tucker, from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Robert Redford stars as Forrest, and the cast includes Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tom Waits, and Tika Sumpter. This new trailer gives us a much better look at Glover and Waits as Tucker's cohorts, and focuses more on his robberies than the romance (this time). The film will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in just a few weeks, and hit theaters at the end of September.

Here's the second official trailer for David Lowery's The Old Man and The Gun, originally from Yahoo:

You can still watch the first official trailer for The Old Man and The Gun here, for more footage from this.

The Old Man and The Gun is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft, and a woman (Sissy Spacek), who loves him in spite of his chosen profession. The Old Man and The Gun is both written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker David Lowery, director of Deadroom, St. Nick, Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Pete's Dragon, and A Ghost Story previously; writer of the films Pit Stop, and The Yellow Birds. It's based on an article by David Grann. This will premiere first at the Toronto Film Festival. Fox Searchlight will then release Lowery's The Old Man and The Gun in theaters everywhere starting on September 28th this fall. Planning to go see it?