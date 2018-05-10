Second Trailer for 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' with Kunis & McKinnon

"This is insane! Have you ever felt so alive?" Lionsgate has debuted the second official trailer for the buddy comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon as best friends who get into some spy trouble. The title is a riff on the classic James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me (released 1977). The plot involves the two women getting caught up in a deadly spy conspiracy with assassins on their tail, and even though he's her ex-boyfriend, they're still going after them. This trailer is a more conventional action movie trailer, and I still prefer the Bond song riff for the first teaser. Justin Theroux co-stars as the titular "spy", with Gillian Anderson, Ivanna Sakhno, Sam Heughan, and Hasan Minhaj. This does look a little too absurd, and a little too cheesy, maybe it could be entertaining? Let's hope it's not a disaster.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Susanna Fogel's The Spy Who Dumped Me, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the very first teaser trailer for The Spy Who Dumped Me here, to see a bit more footage.

The film tells the story of Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon), thirty-year-old best friends from L.A., who are unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend (Justin Theroux) shows up at her apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Much to their own surprise, the duo jump into action, and find themselves on the run in Europe from the assassins and a suspiciously charming British agent (Sam Heughan), as they hatch a plan to save the world. The Spy Who Dumped Me is directed by filmmaker Susanna Fogel, director of the film Life Partners previously, as well as the TV series "Chasing Life". The screenplay is written by Susanna Fogel and David Iserson. Lionsgate will release The Spy Who Dumped Me in theaters everywhere on August 3rd this summer. Your thoughts?