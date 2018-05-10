MOVIE TRAILERS

Second Trailer for 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' with Kunis & McKinnon

by
May 10, 2018
Source: YouTube

The Spy Who Dumped Me Trailer

"This is insane! Have you ever felt so alive?" Lionsgate has debuted the second official trailer for the buddy comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon as best friends who get into some spy trouble. The title is a riff on the classic James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me (released 1977). The plot involves the two women getting caught up in a deadly spy conspiracy with assassins on their tail, and even though he's her ex-boyfriend, they're still going after them. This trailer is a more conventional action movie trailer, and I still prefer the Bond song riff for the first teaser. Justin Theroux co-stars as the titular "spy", with Gillian Anderson, Ivanna Sakhno, Sam Heughan, and Hasan Minhaj. This does look a little too absurd, and a little too cheesy, maybe it could be entertaining? Let's hope it's not a disaster.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Susanna Fogel's The Spy Who Dumped Me, direct from YouTube:

The Spy Who Dumped Me Poster

You can still watch the very first teaser trailer for The Spy Who Dumped Me here, to see a bit more footage.

The film tells the story of Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon), thirty-year-old best friends from L.A., who are unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend (Justin Theroux) shows up at her apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Much to their own surprise, the duo jump into action, and find themselves on the run in Europe from the assassins and a suspiciously charming British agent (Sam Heughan), as they hatch a plan to save the world. The Spy Who Dumped Me is directed by filmmaker Susanna Fogel, director of the film Life Partners previously, as well as the TV series "Chasing Life". The screenplay is written by Susanna Fogel and David Iserson. Lionsgate will release The Spy Who Dumped Me in theaters everywhere on August 3rd this summer. Your thoughts?

Find more posts: Comedy, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK