Second Trailer for 'Venom' Movie with Tom Hardy Unveils the Symbiote

"You should be extremely afraid." Get ready, Venom fans!! This is what we've waited to see. Sony Pictures has debuted the second, official trailer for the Venom movie, a new sort-of spin-off from the Sony Spider-Man universe, focusing on the fan-favorite symbiote villain character. Tom Hardy stars as journalist Eddie Brock in this anti-hero movie, directed by Ruben Fleischer (of Zombieland, 30 Minutes or Less, Gangster Squad). The first teaser trailers were terrible, but this trailer finally shows us what we've all been waiting for - an actual, clear look at Venom and damn does he look good. That tongue! Those eyes! Wow. The full cast includes Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Lee, Sailor Larocque, Reid Scott, and a rumored appearance by Tom Holland as Spidey. This looks like it has some awesome action scenes and an impressive cast for this dark anti-hero thriller. Now they have my attention.

Here's the second official trailer (+ new poster) for Ruben Fleischer's Venom, direct from Sony's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailers for Fleischer's Venom here, but why would you want to anymore?

One of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen. From Wikipedia: Development on this Venom film, a spin-off from the Spider-Man franchise, first began with producer Avi Arad in 2007. After going through various iterations, an R-rated standalone film was confirmed in March of 2017. The intention was to begin a new shared universe featuring the Marvel characters to which Sony has the film rights, though Sony also intends for the film to share the world of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is set in the MCU because of a deal between Sony and Marvel Studios. Rosenberg and Pinkner were set to write, with Fleischer and Hardy brought on-board in May 2017. Filming began in October, in Atlanta and New York. Venom is directed by American filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, of Zombieland, 30 Minutes or Less, and Gangster Squad previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, and Kelly Marcel. Sony releases Venom in theaters everywhere starting on October 5th this fall. How does that look?